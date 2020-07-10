Forecast: No Rains in Second Half of July

Cambodia will experience a dry period during the second half of July, according to a weather forecast of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology.

The small dry season is caused by a high pressure covering the West Pacific ocean that limits rainfall in Cambodia as well as Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Following the dry period, more rainfalls are expected from medium to high level across Cambodia, especially in the lowland, mountainous and coastal areas.

Based on the forecast, the ministry encouraged locations prone to drought to preserve water for the period.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press