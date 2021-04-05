Foreign Diplomatic Corps Thank Cambodia for COVID-19 Vaccination

Foreign Diplomatic Corps accredited to Cambodia have expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Royal Government of Cambodia for offering the Diplomatic Community access to the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines (COVISHIELD).

The appreciation was made in separate letters of the Embassies of Brunei Darussalam, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and so on.

“We also believe that Cambodia is one of the first countries in the world to give the Diplomatic Community this opportunity, taking into consideration that the abovementioned vaccines are limited in supply but highly sought after the countries which continue to be plagues by the COVIDi-19 pandemic for over a year now,” wrote the Embassy of Brunei Darussalam, the Head of Foreign Diplomatic Corps in Cambodia.

“‘No one is safe unless everyone is safe’ during this trying time, and true to His Excellency (Samdech Techo Hun Sen)’s word, Cambodia is “a small country with big heart’ which we are thankful,” underlined the embassy.

Cambodia received in early March 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines (COVISHIELD) from the Serum Institute of India under the COVAX Facility. The vaccines have been so far administered to leaders and general public of 60 years and above, all foreign diplomats, UN officers, staff at international financial institutions such as IMF, WB, ADB and INGOs in Cambodia.

“We found the process of vaccination extremely efficient and well-organised. We were also impressed by the high degree of professionalism of all those involved from the coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to the administration of the vaccines at Calmette Hospital,” said Ms. Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Cambodia.

For her part, Ms. Inguna Dobraja, Country Manager of the World Bank for Cambodia also expressed her appreciation and gratitude for the generous offer from the Royal Government of Cambodia to include staff of the World Bank Group to get COVID-19 vaccine on Mar. 30.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press