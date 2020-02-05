Foreign Ministry Confirms PM Hun Sen’s Visit to China Today

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has just issued a press release confirming the visit of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen to China on Feb. 5.

At the invitation of H.E. Li Keqiang, the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia will lead a high delegation from Seoul, the Republic of Korea, to pay a working visit to Beijing, the People's Republic of China on Feb. 5, 2020, said the press release made public this morning.

During the visit, it pointed out, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will have a meeting with H.E. Li Keqiang to discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields and exchange views on existing coronavirus epidemic as well as issues of common interest, and pay a courtesy call on H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will be accompanied by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, added the same source.

In a Facebook post this morning, the Cambodian Premier said that as planned, he will leave South Korea to Wuhan city of China's Hubei province this afternoon to visit the 23 Cambodian students pursuing their studies there. But last night, at 11:00, Chinese Foreign Ministry replied that they cannot arrange his visit to Wuhan because the city is in complete lockdown and the students are also not allowed to leave their dormitory.

But, he continued, the Chinese side permits him to go to Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders and to learn about the attention of the Chinese government given to the Cambodian people and students in Wuhan as well as in the whole country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press