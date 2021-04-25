Foreign Ministry Releases Outcome of ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta

Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this afternoon issued a press release on the outcomes of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 24.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen led a high-level government delegation to attend the face-to-face summit.

The full press release reads as follows:

“At the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’lzzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the current ASEAN Chair, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, led a high delegation to participate in ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat, in Jakarta, the Republic of Indonesia, on 24 April 2021, the first summit in physical format since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak early last year.

The ASEAN Leaders took stock of progress made in further building ASEAN Community, deliberated over the work towards the development of an ASEAN Community Vision Post-2025, and discussed on ASEAN’s initiatives and collective efforts to respond to and recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. They highly appreciated contribution and assistance from external partners to ASEAN’s efforts in the fight against the current pandemic and noted with satisfaction the agreed utilisation of USD 10.5 million from the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund to procure vaccines for the people of ASEAN. On external relations, the ASEAN Leaders underscored the importance of further strengthening and expanding partnership between ASEAN and external partners at all levels and emphasised the importance of ASEAN’s unity and centrality in order to effectively address common challenges and maintain regional peace, stability, security.

The ASEAN Leaders discussed at great length on regional and international issues of common concern, in particular the current developments in Myanmar. They reached a Five-point Consensus on the essential steps to de-escalate tension in order to enable constructive dialogues and gradual move toward peaceful solution which include ending all acts of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned in the interest of the people, dispatching ASEAN Chair’s special envoy to facilitate a dialogue process, provision of humanitarian assistance through ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all parties concerned.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen shared Cambodia’s win-win policy success in achieving lasting peace and reconciliation and suggested some practical steps, namely (1) the cessation of violence and the exercise of utmost restraint from all stake holders, (2) acceptance of the role of ASEAN and the dispatch of a special envoy to Myanmar to facilitate mediation and (3) allowing humanitarian assistance from ASEAN, which contributed to the Five-point Consensus. He emphasised the importance of trust building and political commitment from all parties in Myanmar to accommodate each other’s concerns and place the primary objective on end bloodshed and achievement of durable peace and harmony. Samdech Techo Prime Minister also touched on the need to further intensifying ASEAN’s ongoing effort to fulfil the ASEAN Community Building targets despite COVID-19 disruption. He underscored the significance of partnership between ASEAN and external partners and supported the enhancement and expansion of ASEAN external dialogue relations.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen took the opportunity to meet with H.E. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to exchange views on promoting bilateral relations between Cambodia and Indonesia as well as Cambodia-Indonesia cooperation within the framework of multilateral platform such as ASEAN and other international fora. The two leaders expressed their satisfaction on the state of Cambodia-Indonesia relations as evidenced by the fruitful cooperation between the two countries. They pledged to redouble their efforts to strengthen existing ties and expand collaboration across various fields. They thanked each other for reciprocally providing COVID-19 vaccination to Cambodian and Indonesian citizens and diplomats residing in their respective countries and affirmed the importance of closer cooperation in overcoming this unprecedented health crisis to emerge even stronger together.

On the same day, Samdech Techo Prime Minister also had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Cambodia and Viet Nam. They exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and concern. The two Prime Ministers shared their satisfaction on the ever-growing nature of Cambodia-Viet Nam relations based on the principles of mutual trust, good neighborliness, solidarity, and enduring peace and stability. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintain close cooperation on the international arena in the mutual interests of both nations and towards advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated his appreciation to Indonesia and Viet Nam for supporting Cambodia in hosting the 13th ASEM Summit in 2021 and Cambodia’s incoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press