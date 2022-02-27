Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: There are 23 Cambodians Living in Ukraine

H.E. Chum Sounry, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this morning said that there are 23 Cambodian nationals living in Ukraine.

According to the spokesperson, they are Cambodian alumni who went to study in the former Soviet Union in the 1980s and early 1990s and they are now living in Ukraine with their families.

H.E. Chum Sounry added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Royal Cambodian Embassy in Russia are trying to contact all those Cambodian nationals to get information about their situation.

After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, other countries have expressed concern about the safety of their citizens in Ukraine. Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has recently called for a peaceful dialogue and solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press