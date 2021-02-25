Foreigners In Cambodia To Receive Free COVID-19 Vaccine In Due Course: Ministry

PHNOM PENH, Feb 25 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia said, all foreigners living or working in the kingdom will be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines in due course.

“All foreign nationals, who are currently residing and working in Cambodia, can get vaccinated against COVID-19, at no charge, in accordance with Cambodian COVID-19 vaccination plans,” said a foreign ministry’s letter, sent to Diplomatic Missions and the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Phnom Penh.

“The relevant vaccination details and procedures for foreign nationals will be provided in due course,” the letter said.

The South-east Asian country launched an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10, after receiving the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

The priority groups to get the jabs include healthcare personnel, government members and officials, senate and parliament members and officials, municipal and provincial governors, armed forces, police and journalists, among others.

According to an official report, as of Tuesday evening, a total of 44,505 people, including 5,766 women, had been inoculated with the vaccine.– NNN-AKP

Source: NAM News Network