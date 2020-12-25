Forest Orchid Park in Siem Reap to be Upgraded

The Royal Government of Cambodia is planning to expand Kesor Kol Park (meaning Orchid Flower Park) and other support facilities on a total of 2,020 hectares of land surface in Siem Reap province.

The plan was shared by H.E. Ms. Chan Somaly, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Environment when visiting Kesor Kol Sok An Phnom Kulen Research and Conservation Centre in the province recently.

H.E. Ms. Chan Somaly explained that the existing Kesor Kol Park will be expanded to include gardens of forest orchid, breeding orchid, butterfly, natural vegetables, traditional medicine, balsam and essential plants.

The site will be enriched with other support facilities to make it an attractive recreation site for both research and visit.

The Royal Government also plans to establish a mirror bridge in the park to allow the best view of the park in a near future.

According to H.E. Ms. Chan Somaly, experts of the Kesor Kol Sok An Phnom Kulen Research and Conservation Centre have collected 170 species of forest orchids, and there are currently between 500 to 700 kinds of the plants throughout Cambodia.

The establishment of Kesor Kol park in Kesor Kol Sok An Phnom Kulen Research and Conservation Centre at Srah Khvav village, Thbeng commune, Banteay Srei district aims to preserve forest orchid seeds as well as to increase the tourism potential in Siem Reap province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press