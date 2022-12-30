Former Building of Khmer Rouge Tribunal Returned to Army

The former building of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), known as the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, was returned to the Royal Cambodian Army on Dec. 28.

The handover ceremony took place in Phnom Penh under the presidency of H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

H.E. Hun Manet said that it is not only the handover ceremony, but also a testament of the complete closure of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal’ proceeding. The place, where the Cambodian government handed over part of this military base to serve for the Khmer Rouge trial since 2006, will be turned from a place of justice to a place of resumption of national defense.

He added that the light of justice from the 16 year-processing trial is a turning point in the dark history of the Cambodian people, the victims of a brutal regime, as well as for humanity as a whole.

Having a chance to learn and see the real prosecution on senior Khmer Rouge leaders and the most responsible for the grave crimes committed during the Kampuchea Democratic Regime will provide Cambodian people and especially younger generations to understand and remember a tragedy that must not be happened again, both in Cambodia and in the world, he said.

H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet also congratulated the success of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, a brilliant achievement under the wise leadership and vision of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, together with the efforts of the working group led by late Samdech Vibol Panha Sok An, H.E. DPM Bin Chhin as well as the participation of the international community through the United Nations by ensuring both respect for national sovereignty and international standards of justice.

These are the contributions to the benefits of justice that ensures the maintenance of peace, national unity, and vital psychological reparation for victims and their families, as well as to prevent the tragedy that Cambodia suffered between 1975-1979 from reoccurrence, he underlined.

At the same time, H.E. Lt. Gen. Hun Manet praised and thanked all the actors who participated in this historic mission, including judges, prosecutors, lawyers, legal officers, and leaders of the administrative office, both national and international, who have strived to fulfil their roles and responsibilities with high will and responsibility. The success of the Khmer Rouge tribunal, can also be considered a common success for all, including the Cambodian people, the Royal Government of Cambodia, the United Nations and the entire international community.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press