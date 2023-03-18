Former Japanese Lawmaker Pledges to Strengthen Cooperation with National AIDS Authority

AKP Phnom Penh, March 18, 2023 --Former Japanese Vice Minister of Finance and Lawmaker H.E. Yukihisa Fujita has pledged to strengthen cooperation with the National AIDS Authority.

The pledged was made during a courtesy meeting between Cambodian Senior Minister and Chair of the National AIDS Authority H.E. Ieng Mouly and H.E. Yukihisa Fujita here in Phnom Penh on Mar. 16.

H.E. Yukihisa Fujita lauded Cambodia on the achievement in every field, particularly on HIV/AIDS response.

He also spoke highly of the senior minister's humanitarian commitment to fight against HIV/AIDS.

H.E. Ieng Mouly thanked H.E. Yukihisa Fujita for his willingness to support Cambodia's HIV/AIDS work.

The first case of HIV infection was reported in Cambodia in 1991.

The Kingdom was one of the seven countries globally to achieve the 90-90-90 HIV/AIDS target in 2017.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse