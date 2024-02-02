Former PM Calls on Ill-will People to Stop Information Pollution



Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, rejected the information about his spouse, Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen, being sent abroad for treatment.

‘In the last two days, there have been news about my wife being ill. This is true. My family has nothing to hide and there is no need (for my family) to spread this information,’ wrote the former Prime Minister on his social media networks this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen pointed out that four days ago, his wife collapsed in her room, injuring her head, which needed to be examined and treated at Calmette Hospital. With care and attention from the medical doctors, her health is now better, but she has not yet been allowed to be discharged as she needs to wait for the third head x-ray.

‘The information that my wife is being sent abroad for treatment is untrue,’ he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his gratitude to Her Majesty the Queen-Mother for visiting his spouse, as

her god mother, at the hospital, and thanked his compatriots for their concern over his spouse’s health.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took the opportunity to send a message to ill-will people to stop information pollution and to take care of their own health rather than thinking of his family.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse