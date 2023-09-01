Former PM Receives Samdech Hun Sen School Complex Management

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received at his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning the management of Complexe scolaire Samdech Hun Sen (Samdech Hun Sen School Complex) in Bamako, Mali, led by its Founding Executive Director Ms. Eva Mysliwiec.

In the courtesy meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, current President of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, expressed his satisfaction with the good management of the school, which has been able to cover all its operating expenses since 2018, making it among the top five schools in Mali.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also encouraged the school management to continue their efforts to ensure the school’s sustainability.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced to provide the school with 70 scholarships for 10 years (2023-2033), including 40 for primary school students and 30 for secondary school students.

In reply, the school management delegation expressed their gratitude on behalf of all Malian children of the Samdech Hun Sen School Complex for his precious contribution to the education sector of Mali.

Samdech Hun Sen School Complex in Bamako was established in 2013 with the support of Samdech Techo, Ms. Eva Mysliwiec and a Malian partner in the framework of strengthening solidarity between the two countries in the Francophone family as well as in the framework of developing countries and South-South Cooperation.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)