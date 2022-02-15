Former U.S. Speaker Considers Cambodian PM a Patriot

The 50th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives H.E. Newton Leroy Gingrich (1995-1999) has praised Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, considering him as a patriot who brought Cambodia out of the terrible civil war.

The appreciation was made in his speech at the 5th Sunhak Peace Price Awards conferment ceremony on Feb. 12, at the World Summit 2022 under the theme “Toward Peace in the Korean Peninsula” in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Cambodian Premier, H.E. Newton Leroy Gingrich said “you have heard about a patriot, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who has stuck to dialogues and led his country out of the terrible civil war”.

“If you listened to today’s presentations and speeches, we can all learn a lesson to create a better future, to acknowledge that we are one family under one God. Peace, prosperity, security and freedom are possible, and I want to say it is a pride for Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen because I know what he had to go through as a young man and how he kept trying even when he seems desperate,” continued the former U.S. speaker quoted by H.E. Kao Kim Hourn.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen officially received the 2022 Sunhak Peace Prize Founder’s Award from H.E. Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, Co-Founder of Universal Peace Foundation (UPF), for his steadfast leadership over many years as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, contributing to stability, economic development and peace in Cambodia and the Southeast Asian region at large.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press