Fortem Technologies Announces Webinar on Countering Drone Threats

Speakers will discuss the best counter-drone solutions for covered assets, government and commercial infrastructure and events. Webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. SGT

Pleasant Grove, Utah, June 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortem Technologies, the technical leader for counter drone security and defense solutions, will be holding a free webinar on the topic of countering drone threats on a global scale. In this webinar, Fortem’s leaders will discuss the security issues caused by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and provide a rundown of the most effective solutions that exist in the market today.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. SGT.

“The UAV manufacturing industry has skyrocketed to $4.2 billion in 2020,” said Gary Watson, VP of Solutions at Fortem. “Providing adequate security to safely remove unwanted drones from a given airspace is more critical in light of this growing market. Ensuring those drones are removed without any collateral damage caused is even more key. We’ll be providing more details around all that Fortem’s solution is capable of from a global standpoint in this webinar.”

Scott Smith, Fortem’s Director of Marketing, and Gary Watson, Fortem’s VP of Solutions, will discuss how the Fortem SkyDome System can elevate existing security to provide complete end-to-end airspace awareness and protection against rogue drones.

Key points they will cover include:

Managing and understanding regulatory issues across Asia

The importance of vertical integration of Fortem’s solutions – easy integration

Detect and Avoid as well as Urban Air Mobility Facilitation

The power of advanced radar for detection and classification

Counter UAS technology that offers low to no collateral damage and ability to evaluate captured drones

The webinar will be held in English and a slide presentation that can be translated will be available for attendees to download.

Please visit this link to register: https://bit.ly/37mz85J.

About the Fortem SkyDome System and Fortem DroneHunter

The Fortem SkyDome® System consists of distributed TrueView™ radar to detect and identify uncooperative drones, and the Fortem DroneHunter®, which is autonomously cued by SkyDome to further evaluate the threatening drone and remove or disable it from a safe location with no collateral damage. The SkyDome System and DroneHunter are the category leader for kinetic, non-lethal C in defending against low flying drones and in protecting critical infrastructure, military bases, borders, and coastal areas from drones that attempt to pass undetected by traditional ground-to-air defenses.

Fortem’s SkyDome System digitizes, maps, and monitors the airspace so that all objects on the ground and air are accounted for. This makes it possible to identify and mitigate UAS that are not approved for flight and that might interfere with critical communication systems, or that might have nefarious intent. Fortem’s SkyDome System components make ground and airborne radar and optics seamlessly networkable and the only system that achieves total airspace awareness, security, and defense.

Fortem Technologies landed a multi-million dollar deal with the Pentagon’s Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), has been tested by NATO for its Defense Against Terrorism Programme of Work, and continues its work with hospitals, airports, and stadiums to provide an end-to-end security solution.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, safety, and security. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects and defends the world’s corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

Natalie Schoen Fortem Technologies 616-799-5151 natalie@bamcommunications.biz