FOSTERING UNITY KEY TO COUNTERING PROVOCATIVE VOICES – SULTAN NAZRIN

Efforts to foster unity have become even more critical now to counter voices that provoke the people's emotions in the name of ethnicity or religion, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

His Royal Highness said voices that fuel hostility, if left unchecked, have the potential to poison the minds of the people, leading to conflicts, frictions and divisions.

“After almost 66 years of gaining independence, it is crucial for citizens not to be swayed by hostile voices that can cause disputes, conflicts and divisions,” said Sultan Nazrin.

“The nation requires leaders who embrace inclusivity, showing determination and wisdom in uniting the diverse elements into a strong and harmonious whole,” the Sultan said during the launch of ‘Buku Siri Titah II Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’ at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Sultan Nazrin also described the late Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman as a leader with consistent views on the composition of the people in the country.

His Royal Highness said Dr Ismail also held firm to the principle of striking a balance in the form and concept of building a nation state whose citizens live in harmony and are firmly united, despite being made up of various races, practising various cultures and adhering to various religions.

“Dr Ismail was known for his genuine Malay nationalist spirit. However, he repeatedly emphasised that Malaysian society is a multi-ethnic one, with each community having its own culture and traditions. He stressed the importance of having leaders who strive to create a united Malaysia, celebrating its diversity.

“He possessed a character of integrity, both inside and out. His words remained steadfast and true, irrespective of the audience he addressed, for he firmly stood by his convictions in every utterance,” said Sultan Nazrin.

On Wednesday (Aug 2), the ‘Commemoration of Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj: Pillar of National Unity’ event was held in conjunction with the National Month celebration to educate the younger generation about the stateman’s contributions to the country’s development.

Dr Ismail, who was the deputy to second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein from 1971 to 1973, was among the important figures who conceived the five principles of Rukun Negara when Malaysia faced its darkest episode on May 13, 1969.

Towards the end of his speech, Sultan Nazrin was choked with emotion when thanking those who have contributed to the publication of the book.

“I am grateful to all who take the time to be here to celebrate the occasion. All your deeds and contributions will be forever etched in my memory,” said Sultan Nazrin.

Meanwhile, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) said in a statement that the Siri Titah II Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah book is a sequel of Siri Titah I Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, which was published and launched in 2021.

DBP, which is the publisher, said the latest book is a compilation of 35 speeches made by Sultan Nazrin between Feb 6, 2017 and March 21, 2022, and it has four sections, namely Institution of Monarchy; Governance; Religion; and Society and Culture.

At the launch, a discourse on Siri Titah II Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah was held, with Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Murad Merican, Datuk Halimah Mohd Said and Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan serving as the panellists and Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini as moderator.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency