Four COVID-19 Patients Recovered; Zero New Infection

AKP Phnom Penh,Four more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total cured cases in Cambodia to 403 with zero death recorded.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release made public this morning, the new cured patients are all Cambodian female migrant workers from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged from the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Meanwhile, there is no new positive case of COVID-19; the tally therefore remains at 456, including 329 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 13 Indonesians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

Thirty (30) of the 53 remaining active cases have been hospitalised at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital, 10 at the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh, and the rest at Battambang, Oddar Meanchey and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals, and Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press