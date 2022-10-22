Four Football Courts to be Prepared for SEA Games 2023

Cambodia prepares four courts of men and women football matches for the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by Cambodia from May 5 to 17, 2023.

The update was shared by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

The four courts include National Morodok Techo Stadium, National Olympic Stadium, Prince Stadium of Visakha Club and Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) Stadium (Old Stadium), continued the secretary general.

The committee will also repair the National Olympic Stadium in response to the FIFA’s international standard for SEA Games 2023.

There will be a changing from artificial grass to the natural one in the stadium and it will also be equipped with 35,000 seats and standard lightings, he pointed out.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, the stadium’s renovation project will begin in November 2022 and it is expected to finish in January 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press