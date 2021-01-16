Four Key Poles and Over 250 Projects Included in the Draft of Kep Tourism Development Master Plan

AKP Phnom Penh, The inter-ministerial commission has identified four prime tourism poles and over 250 projects to include in the draft of the Kep provincial tourism development master plan.

H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism on Jan. 14 chaired the inter-ministerial commission meeting to review and discuss additional inputs for the drafted master plan at the ministry office here in Phnom Penh.

The drafting of the Kep provincial tourism development master plan was informed by a comprehensive study by the inter-ministerial commission.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, the master plan aims to transform Kep into a high-end luxury tourism destination, not only for Cambodia but the region and the world.

The effort, he continued, will need to look into aspects such as equality, equity, transparency, sustainability and innovation of the tourism service in the coastal province.

Once in place, the provincial tourism development master plan will serve as an important strategic document to restore and further promote tourism in Kep during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

As specified by H.E. Ny Phally, Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Tourism, the four prime tourism poles identified include the current Kep city, Angkaol region, Phnom Vor area, and the province’s archipelago.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press