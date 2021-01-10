Four More Migrant Workers Tested Positive; Six Recovered

Cambodia detected four new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the tally thus rose to 391, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The new cases are Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand. The workers – in their twenties – live in Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces. They arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 5. They all have been admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The 391 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 269 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Meanwhile, six patients have recovered, bringing the total number of cured cases to 371. They are all Cambodian migrant workers from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

