France Provides Over US$91 Million to Develop Agriculture and Combat Climate Change in Cambodia

The Government of France through the French Development Agency (AFD) is committing 75 million euros (more than US$91 million) for the agricultural development and the fight against climate change in Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Embassy of France in Phnom Penh, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, H.E. Ms. Eva Nguyen Binh, French Ambassador to Cambodia and H.E. Ms. Ophélie Bourhis, AFD Director in Cambodia signed here yesterday two financing agreements to support sustainable agricultural and rural development as well as climate-resilient development in Cambodia.

The Rural Infrastructure Development for Cambodia (RID4CAM) project will improve access to basic services for rural people and contribute to opening up the most remote areas, it underlined.

The Agriculture Value Chain Competitiveness and Safety Enhancement (ACSEP) project will promote agricultural diversification by supporting five potential sectors (including cashew nuts, mangoes, sweet potatoes, poultry and crops), it added.

These projects will be carried out with the German Development Bank – KfW and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), it pointed out.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press