France Provides US$100 Million for Bakheng Clean Water Treatment Plant Construction-Phase II

French government through the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) has provided US$101.4 million in concessional loan to support Bakheng Clean Water Treatment Plant Construction Project-Phase II.

According to a press release made public by the Ministry of Economy and Finance early this week, the loan agreement was signed here in late December by H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance and Ms. Ophelie Bourhis, Director of AFD in Cambodia.

Under the agreement, the budget will be used to build a pumping station with the production capacity of 195,000 cubic metres of clean water per day, to install main clean water pipelines, distribution pipelines and other related materials, and to inspect the construction process as well as to support capacity building on procurement and water distribution network installation.

For the Phase I of Bakheng Clean Water Treatment Plant Construction Project, some US$156 million has been budgeted, US$136 million of which is the financing from AFD, the European Investment Bank, and the rest from the Cambodian government's budget.

According to a recent survey, the daily demand for clean water in Phnom Penh will reach 900,000 cubic metres by 2025 and 1 million cubic metres by 2030.

The Phase I of Bakheng Clean Water Treatment Plant is the fourth project of Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority, after the Niroth Water Treatment Plant-Phase I which was put into operation in 2013, Niroth Clean Water Treatment Plant-Phase II inaugurated in 2017, and Chamkar Mon Clean Water Treatment Plant in 2019.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press