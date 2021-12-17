France Supports Cambodia’s Budgeting Reform Phase II

France has committed to continue supporting Cambodia’s budgeting reform phase II.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the French International Agency for Technical Consultation here in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, Delegate Minister attached to the Prime Minister and Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and H.E. Jacques Pellet, French Ambassador to Cambodia witnessed the signing ceremony.

H.E. Vongsey Vissoth underlined the achievements of the implementation of the AFD’s project to support Cambodia’s budgeting reform phase I.

The secretary of state reiterated the government’s commitment in budgeting reform to achieve a comprehensive budget system to promote the effectiveness and accountability for the national resources management for Cambodia development

He thanked the Government of France for its technical and financial support to Cambodia under the cooperation framework both the bilateral and multilateral cooperation significantly contributing to Cambodia’s social economic development.

