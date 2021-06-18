France to Continue Contributing to Inclusive Development in Cambodia

The French government and private sector will continue to contribute with the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) to boosting inclusive development in the Kingdom.

The commitment was highlighted by outgoing French Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh while paying a farewell visit to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Premier.

France will also continue its cooperation with Cambodia, especially in the areas of health, human resource development, culture, and peacekeeping operations under the UN umbrella, affirmed the outgoing ambassador.

H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh lauded peace, stability and development of Cambodia as well as the precise strategy to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that during her four-year diplomatic mission, she has had open and honest discussions with Samdech Techo Prime Minister and Cambodian officials at all levels, which is the main factor for the success of her mission.

H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh congratulated the RGC on the success in the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and thanked the RGC for providing vaccination for foreigners in Cambodia. This kindness has been acknowledged and highly praised by all embassies, she stressed.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen spoke highly of H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh’s efforts in strengthening and expanding the relations and cooperation between the two nations.

The Premier expressed his gratitude to the French government for its support for the development of Cambodia, particularly in the fields of human resource training, science, and the fight against COVID-19, during which the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia has been playing a key role.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reaffirmed the RGC’s strategy to provide COVID-19 vaccination for all people in Cambodia, both Cambodians and foreigners.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press