Francisco Oliva Named Business Development Manager, South America for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Francisco Oliva has been named Business Development Manager for South America.

Francisco has both a Mechanical Engineering and MBA degree and brings over 30 years’ experience in the Industrial Gas industry working with Air Products (previously Indura) in South America. He has been instrumental in implementation and optimization of business development, processes, and project management for national and multinational companies in the areas of acquisitions, business development and procurement in South America.

Based in Santiago, Chile, he will manage and develop business opportunities there and in the entire South American territory, and will report to Emile Bado, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development and George Pappagelis, President of Nikkiso Cosmodyne.

“We look forward to be able to grow and expand our support of this important market with Francisco’s industry and market knowledge, and to further develop opportunities in this region” according to Emile Bado.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8707125