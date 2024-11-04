French National Arrested For Aggressive Behaviour During Police Roadblock.



GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a French national for aggressive behaviour, using offensive language, and obstructing officers from conducting a check during a roadblock in Bayan Indah near here last night.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, Southwest District Police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the police had stopped a red Honda CRZ driven by the 29-year-old man before conducting a routine inspection. “During the inspection process, the man, who works as a waiter at a restaurant in the Queensbay area, became aggressive, used offensive language, and pushed the police officers conducting the check.

“The suspect was then taken to the Bayan Lepas Traffic Station for an alcohol screening, which confirmed he was under the influence,” he told Bernama tonight. He added that further investigation was underway, and the man was currently in remand to assist in the investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 2020).