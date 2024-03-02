FreshStart Energy Interested to Invest in Cambodia



A private firm – FreshStart Energy – has expressed their interest to invest in Cambodia in using new technologies for electricity consumption management.

The interest was highlighted by Mr. Mario Vecchio, CEO of FreshStart Energy, while he was paying a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, in Melbourne, Australia on Mar. 2.

Mr. Mario Vecchio told Samdech Thipadei of FreshStart Energy, a subsidiary of FreshStart, which operates in Australia and other countries such as Singapore and Thailand. In Australia, the firm is using new technologies to manage electricity use in schools, hospitals and gas stations.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet welcomed the investment intention, underlining Cambodia’s commitment to connect the Cambodian and Australian private sectors, in addition to the government-to-government and people-to-people relations.

The Premier encouraged FreshStart Energy to explore investment opportunities in Cambodia by cooperating with the Council for the Develo

pment of Cambodia (CDC) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and First Lady Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony arrived in Melbourne this morning to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations until Mar. 6.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse