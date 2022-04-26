Freshworks Launches its First Unified CRM for E-Commerce Companies

The solution unifies conversational messaging, marketing, sales and customer support to address the potential $7 trillion direct to consumer retail market

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today launched Freshworks CRM for e-commerce , a customer relationship management (CRM) solution with a unified customer record across conversational marketing, sales and customer support. Built for direct-to-consumer brands and digital retailers, the CRM solution empowers employees to engage their buyers directly through modern messaging channels, providing them with more personalized and delightful experiences. Freshworks CRM for e-commerce is now available directly from Freshworks and also on the Shopify App Store.

A recent study found that 96% of consumers who experienced poor customer service said that it affected their loyalty to a brand. In a world where consumers click to buy more on social, mobile and online channels, creating a $7.4 trillion digital commerce market by 2025 , the line between customer service and purchasing decisions have blurred. But most existing CRM solutions force businesses to take an ‘add and integrate’ approach for sales, marketing and support, which fragments the buying and servicing experiences for customers.

Freshworks CRM for e-commerce helps companies engage customers on modern messaging channels including WhatsApp and text messaging across marketing, support and sales, empowering any business to compete on the same footing as the biggest names in e-commerce. It natively integrates with e-commerce platforms and packages marketing automation, multi-channel campaigns (email, chat, WhatsApp, and SMS), and conversational sales and support (live-chat and AI chat bots) to help businesses segment their audience, automate and personalize messages, and delight customers with proactive support. Buyers gain nearly instant answers to their questions and businesses can unify customer support insights across digital channels.

“Our first solution with a unified data model, Freshworks CRM for e-commerce, was built to help local businesses act on a complete view of the customer so they never have to do things they hate—like repeating order information or wading through irrelevant products and promotional emails. This marks a milestone in our product mission of helping businesses delight their customers,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

Early adopter, Dr. Renita Rajan, Managing Partner at The Lip Balm Company said, “With Freshworks CRM we can now deliver a personalized and delightful experience. Engaging our customers with context, turning visitors into sales, and keeping customers happy with exceptional customer support is helping our business grow.”

A unified customer record powered by Freshworks CRM for e-commerce will now enable businesses to:

Win the right customers. New “Multichannel Engagement Journeys” help marketers create comprehensive customer profiles and run segmented marketing campaigns based on their purchasing behavior across email, chatbots, SMS, WhatsApp, and social platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

New "Conversational Engagement" features like out-of-the-box chatbot templates for e-commerce, and order information available in the Agent Inbox all help support teams increase purchases and grow lifetime loyalty with personalized messaging and cart abandonment prompts without leaving the Freshworks platform.

New “Conversational Engagement” features like out-of-the-box chatbot templates for e-commerce, and order information available in the Agent Inbox all help support teams increase purchases and grow lifetime loyalty with personalized messaging and cart abandonment prompts without leaving the Freshworks platform. Optimize the channel mix. Move away from costly assisted channels such as voice calls to offer digital-first, self-service customer support. As a result, companies can reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction by providing instant answers from a digital storefront.

Move away from costly assisted channels such as voice calls to offer digital-first, self-service customer support. As a result, companies can reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction by providing instant answers from a digital storefront. Grow the business. Track all aspects of commerce to decrease time to order, drive repeat revenue and customer lifetime value (CLTV) with insights that sync contacts, purchase history, and relevant data between e-commerce platforms and Freshworks' marketing automation solution.

Track all aspects of commerce to decrease time to order, drive repeat revenue and customer lifetime value (CLTV) with insights that sync contacts, purchase history, and relevant data between e-commerce platforms and Freshworks’ marketing automation solution. Add right-sized capabilities. The new Freshworks CRM for e-commerce solution is modular, so companies can start with the marketing solution and then add support, or vice versa, to bring these teams closer than ever before with a unified CRM.

“Delivering a truly incredible online customer experience begins with making it easy for them to discover, purchase and ask for help whenever they need it,” said Brent Leary, co-founder, and partner of independent analyst firm CRM Essentials. “The best companies in the world find a way to unify commerce and support channels as consumers expect to complain and communicate in the same places they order and ask for refunds. Freshworks is helping businesses do that.”

Freshworks CRM for e-commerce is built on the Freshworks Neo platform, which enables a unified customer record with an ecosystem of thousands of apps and shared services.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 56,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

