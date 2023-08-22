From the blue sea to sky, taste freshness onboard VistaJet

VistaJet x Milos

With Milos signature menu, now, exclusively available onboard VistaJet

New York, August 22, 2023: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, is proud to announce its partnership with one of the finest seafood restaurants in the world, estiatorio Milos. Since its inception in 2004, VistaJet has grown to become a world-leading brand known for its commitment to delivering outstanding service through continual investment and innovation onboard and at destination.

Following the latest iteration of its Private Dining program – unveiling exclusive dishes created by celebrity chefs from all over the world, to be served only on board its iconic silver and red fleet – VistaJet continues to pioneer service excellence, searching the globe to partner with the world’s leading restaurants to offer its Members the best of the best.

Across its growing and global client base, Milos has been one of the most requested restaurants from VistaJet clients. And in true VistaJet fashion, have given clients exactly what they asked for – and more. In addition to the favorites to be enjoyed in restaurants across the globe, the favored Lobster Salad created by Milos Chef and Founder Costas Spiliadis is now exclusively available onboard the Vista Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft – from the Gulfstream G450 to the Global 7500, which can fly nonstop from Miami to Greece.

Spiliadis, one of the most influential chefs in Greek cooking, combines the simplest ingredients, sustainably sourced and of the highest quality, to garner that once-in-a-lifetime flavor.

Costas Spiliadis, Chef and Founder of Milos, said: “As pioneers in our respective fields, I’m excited for this new partnership between VistaJet and estiatorio Milos. It is our pleasure to introduce one of our most regarded dishes, the refreshingly light Milos Lobster Salad, to be exclusively available to VistaJet clients who recognize freshness and quality.

Early in my career as a chef, I thought of how wonderful it would be to combine springtime on the Greek islands with the amazing taste of the pristine Bay of Fundy’s deep-sea lobsters. Fresh dill, spring onions, baby fennel, olive oil, and Kytherean afrala married with tender lobster meat and elevated with a touch of Seven Stars Greek Metaxa. Now, I have the perfect opportunity to present this culinary dream.”

VistaJet clients flying from Dubai, Athens, London, Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and Montreal can enjoy a Milos experience at 40,000 feet in the sky. To ensure passengers enjoy unrivaled service as standard, every VistaJet flight has at least one Cabin Host trained by the British Butler Institute, MedAire, Norland College and Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

Like private aviation, a good meal can take you anywhere in the world – yet there are always places and plates to savor. Not only has VistaJet brought Milos onboard the aircraft, VistaJet has presented to its Members a rare culinary voyage across the Mediterranean aboard Milos at Sea. VistaJet’s Private World curated this delight for those with an equal measure of appetite for food and adventure.

Diego Sabino, Vice President Private Dining of VistaJet, said: “We are uncompromising when it comes to in-flight dining and believe that food at altitude should taste as good as food at your favorite restaurant. We focus on providing quality ingredients, exceptional service and inspired private dining in the air to our Members, but why stop there? As a brand, we are passionate about creating experiences that our Members will remember – and the unique experiences that we design with our partners are part of the service excellence VistaJet offers.”

As part of its onboard library collection, VistaJet published The Little Book of Dining in the Sky, discovering the art and science behind dining at altitude with suggestions and expert advice.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

About estiatorio Milos

Famous for its selection of seafood imported fresh daily, estiatorio Milos uses only the finest ingredients to uphold the extraordinary culinary philosophy of Chef and Founder Costas Spiliadis. Spiliadis, one of the most influential chefs in Greek cooking, has risen to prominence thanks to an insistence on purity, quality, and minimalism. Pristine ingredients cooked with precision have made Milos a symbol of clarity and excellence.

Spiliadis’ original, groundbreaking estiatorio Milos opened in 1979 in the Mile End neighborhood of Montreal. Spiliadis spared no effort in sourcing the most delicious products of Greece and other prized locations throughout the world. His preparations, painstakingly uncomplicated, were a revelation. After careful expansion to New York, London, Athens, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Cabos and Dubai, today Milos is seen as one of the finest Mediterranean seafood restaurants in the world.

