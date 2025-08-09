Frontline Situation Remains Calm as Cambodia Reaffirms Commitment to Peace



Phnom penh: Following the successful conclusion of the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting between Cambodia and Thailand in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia yesterday, the situation along the frontline remains calm.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the general situation in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces was calm and stable from 12:00 midnight to 6:00 a.m. this morning, as stated by H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Under Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, during a regular press briefing in Phnom Penh. She reiterated Cambodia’s full commitment to upholding the spirit and agreed outcomes of the Extraordinary GBC Meeting, which focused on promoting peace and stability along the shared border.

At the same time, H.E. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata renewed Cambodia’s urgent call for the return of the 18 Cambodian soldiers who remain in Thai custody. During the Extraordinary GBC Meeting, both sides agreed on 13 key points aimed at reinforcing peace, de-escalating te

nsions, and enhancing communication and cooperation between their respective armed forces.