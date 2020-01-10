Full Scale Airport Emergency Exercise in Phnom Penh Wrapped Up Smoothly and Successfully

The Full Scale Airport Emergency Exercise (AIRPEX 19) conducted at the Military Airbase in Phnom Penh International Airport this morning was concluded smoothly and successfully, according to a press release issued after the exercise.

Organised by the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation in collaboration with Cambodia Airports, the developer and operator of the three international airports in the Kingdom, AIRPEX19 took place around the topic of security, under the auspices of H.E. Bin Chhin, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister, Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers, and Chairman of National Civil Aviation Security Committee.

The exercise was aimed to provide training to relevant services (rescue, firefighting, medical, police, security, etc.) with 12 scenarios, including air hostage rescue.

This is part of every two years activities applied by all members of the International Civil Aviation Organisation to respond to any possible accident.

In mid-December 2019, Siem Reap International Airport also hosted a Full Scale Airport Emergency Exercise to evaluate the airport community's and Siem Reap rescue units' operational capabilities in the event of an aircraft crash including practicing coordination of rescue resources, testing call out procedures, evaluating the efficiency of information recording in the field and in the emergency operations centre, testing the readiness of airlines servicing the airport, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press