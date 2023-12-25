GDCE Disseminates Measures to Facilitate Trade and Businesses



The General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) has disseminated measures to facilitate trade and businesses in Cambodia.

The measures were underscored in a dissemination forum on Trade Facilitation Measures under Customs Jurisdiction, held here at the National Customs School on Dec. 25 with the participation of GDCE’s officials and the private sector.

The measures are in line with policies presented at the 19th Royal Government-Private Sector Forum on Nov. 13, 2023, said H.E. Kun Nhim, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and GDCE Director General.

The package of trade facilitation measures covers three main areas: reduction of public administration fees by the Customs Administration, import control and protection of public health, and digitalisation of customs procedures and trade facilitation.

‘The measures to be implemented from 2024 will address the challenges and concerns of the private sector in the difficult time, helping its recovery by strengthening capacity and competitiveness,’ H.E. Ku

n Nhim said.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse