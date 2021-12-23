GDCE’s New Office Building Officially Inaugurated

The new office building of the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance was put into official use this morning.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hum Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Addressing to the event, Samdech Techo Prime Minister said the inauguration ceremony coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of customs administration of Cambodia. He also spoke highly of the efforts and achievements of the GDCE in generating state revenues.

According to H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Minister of Economy and Finance, the new building of 35 storeys is 120 metre high, 54 metre long and 26 metre wide.

With eight storeys for parking, including two underground, the GDCE’s new office building is composed of offices, meeting rooms, canteen, fitness club, steam and sauna rooms, sky bar, and so on.

A 12-storey building of the National School of Customs located in OCIC development area in Sangkat Prek Tasek, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh, and the newly-renovated Museum of Customs were also inaugurated on the occasion.

