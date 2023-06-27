Geekbuying selects Nuvei to accelerate its global growth through payments

Nuvei’s global reach is enabling the Chinese eCommerce business to expand globally and provide a more seamless experience for its customers

MONTREAL, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today a new partnership with Geekbuying, a leading Chinese online retailer selling consumer products to a global customer base.

Geekbuying is leveraging Nuvei’s global acquiring reach to expand internationally and deliver a seamless and secure shopping experience. Through Nuvei, the eCommerce platform is optimizing payments through enhanced acceptance rates and lower chargebacks, as well as reducing operating costs to accelerate revenue growth.

Geekbuying was established in 2012 and has rapidly grown into a trusted brand channel ecosystem, catering to millions of consumers. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Geekbuying provides a wide range of innovative products to over 200 countries and regions.

Apple Zou, Vice President of Geekbuying, commented on the announcement: “Partnering with Nuvei to enhance our global acquiring capabilities not only helps us to reach more customers in markets in every corner of the globe, it also supports our overarching mission to exceed customer expectations through best-in-class service at every stage of the purchasing journey. To celebrate our 11-year anniversary, we’ll be introducing $58 coupons for new customers, promotional activities and a new G-coin system, which will save users money. Nuvei’s expertise will help us maintain our core values of respecting people, exceeding expectations, and pursuing excellence. We’re excited to begin exporting the new Geekbuying platform.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei CEO and Chair, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Geekbuying to support its ambitious international expansion and help achieve the objective of exceeding its customers’ expectations at the checkout. Our global reach and single integration enable our partners to scale rapidly while continuing to optimize their payments.”

This announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to support Chinese companies reach global consumers.

About Geekbuying

Geekbuying is an award-winning eCommerce platform that sells a wide range of consumer products and smart home electronics. Founded in 2012, Geekbuying has over 5 million registered users with 300,000 products sold in over 200 countries. Geekbuying boasts 24-hour customer service and keeps excellence in customer service as its core value.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

