Germain’s Silver Langurs Sighted in Cambodia’s Eastern Plains Landscape



Phnom Penh: The monitoring team of WWF-Cambodia has spotted a treasure trove of exciting species, including 20 Germain’s silver langurs during their recent patrols of the Srepok River.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, these slender monkeys, also known as Indochinese silvered langurs (Trachypithecus germaini), have silvery grey fur as adults and ginger-orange fur as babies.

While localised and rare throughout most of their range, Germain’s silver langurs are still reasonably common in Cambodia, and may be the most common primate in some areas of Mondulkiri’s Eastern Plains Landscape. This species is estimated to have declined by more than 50 percent in recent decades, and they must be protected from hunting and habitat loss to continue to thrive.