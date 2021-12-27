GiftChill, the Mega Gift Cards Platform Adds Three Meme Coins to Their List to Purchase Gift Cards

The gift card platform has added DOGE, SHIB, and KISHU to expand Cryptocurrencies adoption

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GiftChill (giftchill.co.uk), a cryptocurrency to gift card exchange platform, has recently added three more cryptocurrencies to its ever-growing list of accepted coins and tokens; DogeCoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Kishu Inu (KISHU).

As a leading gift card purchasing platform, GiftChill has come a long way to becoming a mainstay of cryptocurrency use cases. While many may consider DogeCoin, Shiba Inu, and Kishu Inu just meme coins, we are here to set the record straight, meme coin or not, cryptocurrency will be the future payment of choice. Furthermore, the ease with which GiftChill allows its users to exchange cryptocurrency to over one hundred different gift cards will ensure the addition of digital currency into the future.

Today, on the GiftChill site, you can now use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba, Kishu, Cardano, BUSD, USDC, and USDT to purchase gift cards for use throughout the world.

More about GiftChill: The site, which offers over one hundred different gift cards, was created to be the one-stop shop for gift card purchases online. Through their focus on the purchasing power of cryptocurrency, GiftChill can offer its users gift cards at the best price by eliminating the processing fees of credit card companies.

More about DogeCoin: DOGE, the native coin of the DogeCoin ecosystem, was initially designed as a meme coin and gained popularity after becoming a tipping coin (like tipping your waiter) for online properties.

More about Shiba Inu: Inspired by the popularity of DOGE, the Shiba Inu coin sought to become an alternative to the ETH-based DOGE. Their official website touts their involvement with the NFT art world.

More about Kishu Inu: The Kishu Inu project was created as a decentralized meme project in April of this year.

If you would like more information on GiftChill’s addition of DogeCoin, Shiba Inu, Kishu Inu, its gift cards, cryptocurrency options, or any other questions, don’t hesitate to contact the GiftChill team at Support@giftchill.co.uk

