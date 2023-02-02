Global Chauffeur Service Blacklane names Cindy Rubbens as Chief People Experience Officer and Gudrun Herrmann as Global Head of Communications

Rubbens will oversee the continuous scaling of Blacklane while driving growth via learning and development, while Herrmann is tasked with building up an external and internal strategic communications function and co-drive its sustainability efforts.

BERLIN, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global chauffeur service, Blacklane , announced that it has named Cindy Rubbens Chief People Experience Officer (CPXO) and Gudrun Herrmann Global Head of Communications, effective immediately. Both will report to Blacklane CEO and CO-Founder Dr. Jens Wohltorf and will be charged with developing the Talent Attraction and Human Resources as well as Communications respectively during the company’s bid to scale while driving the next phase of growth.

In her role as CPXO, Rubbens will support the sustainable development of Blacklane’s crew while the business continues scaling new, industry-leading services and expanding markets. Rubbens will focus on strengthening the Talent Attraction function while assisting Blacklane manage its growth via a strong company culture and enabling learning and development across Blacklane’s team. Rubbens brings more than 15 years of experience in start-ups at any stage from founding to IPO. Prior to joining Blacklane, Cindy served as Chief People Officer at Relayr, Amorelie, Marley Spoon, DaWanda and payleven (SumUp).

“I am excited to bring my passion for HR to Blacklane and help shape the organization in the way needed for the next development stages. The key is to do this sustainably while maintaining Blacklane’s culture and at the same time making its employees resilient and future-ready, primed to meet any challenges coming our way head on. I am thankful for the trust Jens and the Board have placed in me as we move forward with a shared vision of how to drive Blacklane’s growth.“

Herrmann is joining Blacklane as Global Head of Communications where she is tasked with designing a strategic internal and external communications function as well as supporting Blacklane’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives. Herrmann joins Blacklane from sustainability start-up Treedom and before that she held positions at social network platforms TikTok and LinkedIn.

“Thank you for having me on-board of the amazing Blacklane crew! Our services make a positive impact on our chauffeurs, our customers and our employees,” said Gudrun Herrmann. “Being part of telling this story and ensuring that a strong communications strategy supports business growth and culture will be a privilege.”

Dr. Jens Wohltorf Co-Founder and CEO of Blacklane, said: “Blacklane is strategically expanding its management team as we invest in the company’s growth. Coming out of a highly successful period where we quadrupled revenue in 2022 year-over-year and won a significant investment from Gargash Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility , we plan for 2023 to introduce innovative products as well as expand and open markets. Cindy’s wealth of experience building the People functions of successful global businesses make her an outstanding fit for our mission to create true peace of mind by delivering perfect experiences around the world. Gudrun is well placed to take Blacklane’s communications to the next level due to her depth of experience building communication teams for high growth companies. I look forward to working very closely with both on our global development and the next chapter of the Blacklane story.”

