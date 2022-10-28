Global Experts Shared Insights and Strategies to Accelerate Cambodians’ Digital Skill Readiness in Supporting the Cambodia Digital Transformation Agenda

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports is hosting the inaugural “Digital Transformation Cambodia Summit 2022” at Oakwood Premier Phnom Penh on Oct. 28, in collaboration with Pan-Asia Digital Skilling Platform- eduClaaS and international think-think- Confexhub Group, providing a conduit for Cambodia’s public and private sectors to gain insights to collectively recontextualise education as a global common good in supporting regional digital transformation plans and increase digital readiness and competitiveness.

According to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports’ press release issued this morning, the inaugural summit themed “Accelerating Digital Readiness” is expecting 200-odd delegates representing government officials, private sectors, trade associations, and academia involved in the country’s human resource development and digital transformation.

The summit will be inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, setting the scene on Cambodia’s direction and initiatives is shaping the future digital workforce. The summit is expected to close by H.E. Dr. Chea Vandeth, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

Various analyses on the wide-ranging topics concerning building a future-ready workforce were addressed by the cream of the industry at the summit. The summit kicked off with an overview of the current trends and future directions of the global digital skill gap, followed by a series of plenary addresses introducing new approaches and solutions to bridge the gaps.

Special focused sessions on transforming the talent development ecosystem and reimagining education with innovation were discussed by renowned experts; offering the audience new ideas as well as an eye-opener on how innovative financing models and fostering tripartite relationships could help to reshape the education system, offering more affordable and inclusive education and employment to all.

In closing, the panel experts will lead a discussion of new training delivery methods for 21st-century education with an in-depth deliberation on the significant changes in training methods and the evolution of ed-tech as the importance of lifelong learning, upskilling and reskilling programmes in order to increase the region’s digital readiness and competitiveness.

