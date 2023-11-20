Global Gateway Investment Forum: a gathering to explore new business horizons between the EU and Mozambique

GGIF

Mozambique – EU Global Gateway Investment Forum in Mozambique’s capital Maputo, under the theme “Creating business opportunities”, on the 22-23 November, will bring together public and private sector stakeholders to look into the potential and investment opportunities that Mozambique has to offer.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, will be present at the forum that will also gather Mozambican and European policy-makers, public sector agencies, EU Member States embassies, business associations, financial institutions, investors, and development partners widely.

Launched initially in September, during the 58th edition of Mozambique International Trade Fair (FACIM), the 22-23 November event is a joint effort by the Government of Mozambique, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Delegation of the European Union in Mozambique, and EuroCam (Association of European Chambers of Commerce) to explore ways of attracting quality investments within the framework of the Global Gateway Strategy, and to diversify trade between Mozambique and the European market.

Mozambique’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Silvino Augusto José Moreno and EU Ambassador to the country Antonino Maggiore emphasized the significance of the forum as a pivotal moment for both public and private sectors to assess Mozambique’s numerous investment and trade prospects. The nation’s natural resources, spanning from energy, mining, agri-business, sea and inland tourism, forestry, and fishing, coupled with its strategic territorial sea access, offer significant advantages in other fields such as transport and logistics. Furthermore, the forum will advocate for value addition to products bearing the label “Made in Mozambique” through integrated industrialization efforts.

The forum’s 14 discussion panels will cover vital sectors such as industrialization, energy transition, agriculture, the blue economy, tourism, transport and logistics, and digital connectivity.

Key objectives of the Forum:

To highlight Mozambique’s investment potential for local and EU investors and showcase its export capabilities within the framework of EU trade agreements;

To establish connections among key economic sectors promoted by Team Europe through the Global Gateway investment package and explore funding avenues;

To provide European investors with in-depth insights into Mozambique’s wider business climate and ongoing reforms in the industry;

To enable B2B and B2G interactions between local and EU entrepreneurs, explore financially viable investment projects;

To showcase private and public sector current initiatives through an interactive exhibition.

About Global Gateway:

Global Gateway is Europe’s offer for connecting the world with investments and partnerships. Globally, EU investment plays a pivotal role in fostering partner countries’ economic growth, creating opportunities for local businesses, enhancing the business landscape, and forging mutually beneficial economic collaborations.

In Africa, the first deliverable of Global Gateway is the €150 billion Africa-Europe Investment Package , focused on supporting the continent for a strong, inclusive, green and digital recovery and transformation by accelerating the green transition, the digital transition, sustainable growth and decent job creation, strengthening health systems, and improving education and training

Global Gateway advocates for sustainable and dependable connections that prioritize people and the planet. The core aim of Global Gateway is to implement initiatives with a transformative impact.

Further information and comprehensive insights into the event’s agenda and featured speakers on www.mozambique-eu-GGIF.com .

