Gold Medals for Sepak Takraw Aimed at SEA Games 2023

Cambodia aims to win at least one gold medal for Sepak Takraw at the SEA Games 2023 in the country.

Mr. Cheat Khemra, Coach of Sepak Takraw and Chinlone shared the target, adding that Cambodia Sepak Takraw and Chinlone Federation is pushing for hard training.

The training focuses on two key disciplines – 2 vs 2 and 4 vs 4 – with high potential to win medals at the SEA Games 2023, he said.

To further develop the capacity of Cambodian athletes for the forthcoming games, the federation also planned to send Cambodia Sepak Takraw athletes to get more training in Thailand and Myanmar.

