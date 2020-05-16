Good News: No More Active Case of COVID-19 in Cambodia

There is no more active case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia as the last patient has been successfully cured, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The last recovered case is a 36-year-old woman from Banteay Meanchey province. She was transferred from ​the provincial hospital to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh on May 8, said the same source, adding that she has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, it continued, no new infection case of COVID-19 was found in Cambodia for 34 days in a row. The tally remains at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of the cases are imported ones.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press