Gordon Brothers Acquires Telefunken

Boston, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has acquired the global consumer electronics brand Telefunken.

Based in Frankfurt, Germany, Telefunken has become one of the leading names in the electronics sector with a diverse portfolio of products ranging from video, e-mobility, domestic appliances and audio.

Gordon Brothers will invest in the brand to drive further growth of the already successful enterprise within its existing product categories and bring Telefunken products to a younger consumer segment. The firm will focus on partnering with Telefunken’s current licensees and expanding the licensee portfolio internationally by leveraging Gordon Brothers’ relationships so the brand can continue to reach consumers globally.

The acquisition expands Gordon Brothers’ current portfolio of home and lifestyle brands to include consumer electronics, a vertical in which the global brands business has deep experience and expertise.

The firm previously revitalized Polaroid and helped the iconic consumer electronics brand find new life after acquiring it out of bankruptcy, transforming Polaroid into a licensing platform and once again making it relevant to consumers.

“We are honored to continue the incredible legacy Telefunken started in 1903 and grow the brand with current and new partners,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer of Gordon Brothers. “Telefunken has opportunities for expansion and is well positioned to benefit from global industry growth within the consumer electronics, appliance and e-bikes markets.”

“Telefunken’s asset-light model is a natural fit for our portfolio of brands,” said Tobias Nanda, Head of Brands at Gordon Brothers. “Our expertise in the consumer electronics sector will help build upon Telefunken’s 120-year history.”

“Telefunken is poised for growth and enhanced global outreach,” said Hemjo Klein, the former Chairman and founder of Telefunken’s holding company. “Having developed and established a working partnership with Gordon Brothers over the last several years, I am more than confident they will uphold the brand’s legacy and steer Telefunken through the next chapter of growth.”

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in, repositioning and growing some of the world’s most iconic brands since 2003. As owners of several brands, including Laura Ashley® and Nicole Miller, the firm prioritizes expanding licensees and franchisees to bolster their e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Telefunken

Telefunken was founded in Berlin in 1903. With a pioneering spirit Telefunken established over 20,000 patents in a broad array of global industries and has been known as the ‘Innovation Company’ with innovations including the first radio broadcast, first voice recorder, inventor of electronic TV camera and PAL-colour TV. The company became a leader in electronic communication and a global player in consumer electronics within audio, video, TV and information technology, industrial applications with data transfer, mobile communication, security and solar technology supporting the NASA space program with the first space solar panels. Based in Frankfurt, Telefunken has licensees throughout Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

Attachments

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8893242