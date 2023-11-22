Gordon Brothers Partners with Maynards Europe to Sell AURORA Lichtwerke’s Lamp Development & Manufacturing Plant Assets

Cologne, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is partnering with Maynards Europe to sell by online auction AURORA Lichtwerke’s lamp development and manufacturing plant assets.

The two-day auction on November 29-30 for more than 2,000 lots in Eichstätt, Germany includes 19 LED, halogen and discharge lamp production assembly lines, a SMD factory configured for LED production, and laboratory, quality assurance, plant support and maintenance equipment.

AURORA Lichtwerke had a production capacity of more than 350 million lamps per annum. The site was previously a LEDVANCE production plant and prior to that a spin off from OSRAM that was part of Siemens AG.

“It is rare for the production lines of halogen signal and studio lights for airfield, traffic, train and medical applications to come to market,” said Dr. Andreas Kemper, Managing Director at Gordon Brothers. “With the complete closure of the plant these assets are in high demand, and we are seeing significant global interest from established industry manufacturers.”

“We’re excited to auction the assets from AURORA Lichtwerke, which was once the world’s largest lamp manufacturing site,” said Daniel Kroeger, Managing Director at Maynards Europe. “This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and large-scale manufacturers to expand their capacity and product range.”

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Maynards

Founded in 1902, Maynards specializes in auctions, liquidation sales and the appraisal of industrial equipment and commercial/retail inventories. With offices throughout the United States, Canada, Germany, UK, China and Japan, the company constantly performs asset sales and appraisals around the world in a wide range of industries. Maynards has the expertise and resources to simultaneously manage machinery sales and plant liquidations in all areas of heavy industry, including automotive manufacturing, plastics, semiconductor, pharma, energy, food, metalworking, pulp & paper, sawmill, mining, printing and woodworking. Maynards Europe GmbH is a subsidiary of Maynards. www.maynards.com

