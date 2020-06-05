Government Allots US$166 Million for Sub-national Health Services

Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to transfer US$166 million to municipal and provincial administrations to manage their respective health service provision.

The decision was unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng while presiding over the launching ceremony of the health departments of municipal and provincial administrations here in Phnom Penh recently.

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng underlined that the government issued a sub-decree to transfer over 20,000 health officials, and the budget of US$166 million to municipal and provincial administrations.

Through the sub-decree, the Ministry of Health is cooperating with concerned institutions to prepare for the utilisation of the transferred officials and budget.

The move, he added, reflects the government’s effort in promoting decentralisation and deconcentration principles for the public services.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press