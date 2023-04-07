Government Approves Five Renewable Energy Projects

The Royal Government of Cambodia has approved five renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 520 megawatts to increase the power supply to the national grid and contribute to reducing the emissions of carbon dioxide and protecting the environment.

The approval was made in a plenary cabinet meeting held here at the Peace Palace this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Of the projects, there is a hydropower dam project with a capacity of 170 MW, a combination between the Stung Russey Chrum Kandal Hydropower Project (70 MW) in Mondul Seima district and the Stung Veal Thmar Kambot Hydropower Project (100 MW) is Thmar Baing district, Koh Kong province.

The other four are solar power station development projects including the 150 MW project in Pursat province, the 60 MW project in Kampong Chhnang province, the 60 MW project in Svay Rieng province, and the 80 MW project in Prey Veng province.

Besides increasing the power supply to address energy shortages, the Royal Government will receive a total tax revenue of approximately US$322.8 during the operation of the five projects, excluding other tax revenues such as payroll tax, withholding tax, as well as other taxes from EDC and other power distributors.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)