Government Bond Expected to Enter Local Bourse in Three Years

Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) said that the government bond is expected to enter the local bourse possibly in three years.

The process, which involves the Ministry of Economy and Finance, National Bank of Cambodia, and CSX, is now on the way, said H.E. Hong Sok Hour, CEO of CSX.

Once officially listed, the government bond will bring about a huge growth to Cambodia's securities industry as a whole, he added.

The government bond is the most stable security, he said, explaining that it will attract investors from the sector of insurance, banking and state-owned institutions including the National Social Security Fund, to invest in.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press