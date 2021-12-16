Government Committed to Combat Human Trafficking

The Royal Government of Cambodia is committed to foster the fight against all forms of human trafficking in Cambodia.

The commitment was underlined by H.E. Ms. Chou Bun Eng, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior and Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT) in an in-person opening ceremony of the 15th National Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Siem Reap province on Dec. 15.

According to H.E. Ms. Chou Bun Eng, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, human trafficking rate slightly declined, but by mid-2021, some Cambodian people were deceived to work as illegal migrant workers.

Other forms of human trafficking include both child and adult sexual exploitation via online platforms, illegal surrogate motherhood, and beyond.

To address these pending issues, she underlined, the government has strengthened interventions and imposed severe punishment for the perpetrators and accomplices.

The secretary of state also called on engagement from all concerned stakeholders including the public in the elimination of human trafficking in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press