Government Continues Measures against COVID-19 Impacts for Recovery

The Royal Government continues measures to mitigate the socio-economic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support businesses to get back on track for the recovery stage.

The round-ten effort was articulated in an official announcement issued on Oct. 28 by the Council of Ministers.

One of the key attention of the measures is to continue assisting the manufacturers of the garment, footwear, travel goods, and leather, and tourism.

It entails monthly wage subsidies for workers in the areas, and tax relaxation for registered hotels, guesthouses and tour agencies in Phnom Penh capital, the provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kep and Kampot, and Bavet and Poipet cities.

Another major attention of the interventions aims at aviation sector which include the continuation of minimum tax exemption and debt issue support.

The continued assistances will cover another three months, from October to December 2021.

Since the start of October, the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths has dropped remarkably, and the Royal Government has announced the reopening of the countries as well as businesses, and education activities, while ensuring safety practice and new-normal way of life.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press