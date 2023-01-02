Government Continues to Give Priority to Four Key Sectors

The Royal Government of Cambodia will continue to place priority on four main sectors, including human resources, connectivity, clean water, and electricity, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning.

Addressing to the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 1,761-metre-long bridge in Kratie province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Royal Government under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) will continue to pay high attention to the above-said sectors.

All of these prioritised sectors are the main foundation for the development of Cambodia, the Premier underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to express his gratitude to China for its assistance and support for the development of Cambodia, especially for physical infrastructure construction across the Kingdom.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press