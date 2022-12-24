Government Establishes Two New Cities in Kandal Province

The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to create two new cities in Kandal province – Arey Ksat and Sampov Poun.

In two separate sub-decrees released yesterday evening, Arey Ksat city is composed of 11 Sangkats including Bak Dav, Koh Oknha Tey, Prek Ampil, Prek Luong, Prek Takov, Svay Chrum (fomer communes of Ksach Kandal district), Arey Ksat, Sarika Keo, Peam Oknha Ong, Prek Kmeng, and Barong (former communes of Lvea Em district).

For its part, the sources added, Sampov Poun city comprises of five Sangkat: Chheu Khmao, Prek Chrey, Prek Speu, Chroy Takeo, Sampov Poun (former communes of Koh Thom district).

The administrative locations for Arey Ksach and Sampov Poun cities are located in Sangkat Arey Ksach and Sangkat Sampov Poun, respectively, they pointed out.

At the same time, in two other sub-decrees, the Royal Government announced to divide Oudong district of Kampong Speu province into two – Oudong Me Chey city and Samaky Monichey district, and to establish O’ Krieng Senchey district in Kratie province.

Oudong Me Chey city includes 5 Sangkat, and Sameky Monichey district 10 communes, while O’ Krieng Senchey district is composed of 5 communes.

The structure and administrative management system of the newly established cities and districts must be in conformity with the Law on Administrative Management of Capital, Provinces, Cities, Districts and Khan, the sub-decrees underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press