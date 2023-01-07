Government Plans New Recruitments for 2023

The Royal Government of Cambodia is going to recruit 3, 863 new staff, including teachers and armed forces, to fill up vacancies at ministries and institutions for 2023.

The recruitment was notified in a letter issued yesterday under the name of H.E. Prum Sokha, Minister of Civil Service.

The new recruitment also covers vacancies at the sub-national administration.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has recently re-affirmed that all civil servants and armed forces will receive a higher salary than 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press