Government Spends Over US$1.2 Billion on Cash Transfer Programmes

The Royal Government has transferred over US$1.2 billion to nearly five million poor and vulnerable people, pregnant women and under-two-year-old children, and vulnerable people pressured by inflation under cash transfer programmes.

The figure was highlighted in a report launched recently by the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation.

It added that the effective emergency financial support was applauded by the recipients, development partners, national and international civil society organisations, and the general public.

The report comprehensively evaluated the impact of the cash transfer programmes on the above-said groups.

In addition to these emergency interventions, the Royal Government has many other policies to help Cambodians of all walks of life in all sectors across the country.

